Brazil reports over 1.5 mln COVID-19 cases, with 63,174 deaths

The Brazilian Health Ministry Friday raised the national count of COVID-19 cases to 1,539,081 with 63,174 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Over the last 24 hours, the country reported 42,223 new cases and 1,290 more deaths, according to the ministry.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most heavily affected by the disease, with 310,702 cases and 15,694 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 118,956 cases and 10,500 deaths.

Brazil has the second highest number of confirmed cases in the world after the United States.