5.7-magnitude quake hits 243 km E of Port Blair, India -- USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 243 km E of Port Blair, India at 18:32:59 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.13 km, was initially determined to be at 12.0932 degrees north latitude and 94.9395 degrees east longitude.
