Peru's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 13,000
Peru's COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,187 after 189 more patients died of the disease in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Also in the 24-hour period, tests detected 4,090 new cases of infection.
The healthcare system has to date processed some 2,063,240 tests, with 353,590 positive results, the ministry said in its daily report.
Of the positive cases, 241,955 have completed their periods of quarantine at home or have been discharged from a hospital.
"There are 12,309 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 1,293 in intensive care units and on ventilators," according to the ministry.
Latest
Executive director: No great impact on return of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s investments due to pandemic
Nizami Ganjavi International Center: We strongly condemn targeting of Azerbaijani civilians along border with Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: So far, all our actions have been successful – on battlefield, in political plane, in connection with domestic situation, in economic and other spheres
President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to our activity, many learned that Armenia committed this dirty provocation
President Ilham Aliyev: As long as there is no progress in negotiations, there can be no talk of any cooperation with Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: We will not take a step back in connection with Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces deliberately hide their firing points near civilian objects
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leadership needs some kind of crisis to divert thoughts from fundamental issues, and it deliberately resorted to this provocation
President Ilham Aliyev: Clashes in recent days once again demonstrated power of Azerbaijani state, its army