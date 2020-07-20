Peru's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 13,000

Peru's COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,187 after 189 more patients died of the disease in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Also in the 24-hour period, tests detected 4,090 new cases of infection.

The healthcare system has to date processed some 2,063,240 tests, with 353,590 positive results, the ministry said in its daily report.

Of the positive cases, 241,955 have completed their periods of quarantine at home or have been discharged from a hospital.

"There are 12,309 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 1,293 in intensive care units and on ventilators," according to the ministry.