China requires negative COVID-19 tests for arriving air passengers
Passengers on flights arriving in China must provide negative COVID-19 test results before they board, the aviation authority said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The nucleic acid tests must be completed five days before embarking, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP: Duty of each of us is to protect interests of Azerbaijan. And not only on battlefield, but also in front of computer monitor (PHOTO)
Damage to civilians, state property, facilities in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district to be assessed upon president's order