Canada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years
Canada’s annual inflation rate in June posted its biggest acceleration for more than nine years, rising to 0.7% from a 0.4% decline in May as energy prices jumped, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to increase to 0.3% in May.
