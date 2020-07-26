Belarus reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 67,132

26 July 2020
Belarus reported 130 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 67,132, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There have been 333 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 60,425, the ministry added.

So far, 534 people have died of the disease in the country, including four over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Sunday, over 1,251,000 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted across the country, according to official figures.

