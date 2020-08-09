Exit poll: Lukashenko winning 79.7% of votes at Belarus’ presidential election
Belarus’ incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is winning Sunday’s presidential polls with 79.7% of the vote, as follows from an exit poll conducted by the CROO BKMO Youth Laboratory of Sociological Studies at the request of the Mir television channel, Trend reports citing TASS.
His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is winning 6.8% of votes.
