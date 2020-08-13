Indonesia's capital extends social restrictions for 4th time

The administration of the Indonesian capital Jakarta has again extended the transitional period of the large-scale social restrictions for the fourth time from Aug. 14 to 27, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"With consideration on various conditions and after consultation with some parties including health experts, especially epidemiologists this afternoon, we decided to extend again the transitional period for the fourth time," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said in a statement on Thursday.

Baswedan pointed out that the positivity rate of the COVID-19 in Jakarta was recorded at 8.7 percent, but in accumulation, the rate is 5.7 percent, which is still above the World Health Organization's safety standard of 5 percent.

He said there are now 27,863 positive COVID-19 cases in Jakarta. Altogether 17,838 have recovered, meaning 64 percent of the people with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city have recovered and resumed activities.

The death toll now stands at 981, he said.

Based on the data, the fatality rate in Jakarta was recorded at 3.5 percent, below the national rate of 4.5 percent, he said.