ICIEC Supported Konya City Hospital in Turkey Welcomes First Patients

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

On Wednesday, August 5th, the Konya Karatay Integrated Health Campus, located in Konya, Turkey, began admitting patients into its emergency units and polyclinics for the first time.

The hospital is a result of public-private cooperation initiated and overseen by the Turkish Ministry of Health. ICIEC worked in partnership with Siemens Bank AG to secure loans for the hospital construction.

The hospital is opening in two stages. The first stage is operational and started to provide services to patients, having a capacity of over 800 beds. The second stage is set to open by the end of this year, raising the capacity to over 1200 beds.

ICIEC CEO Oussama KAISSI is pleased to witness the opening of the first stage, stating, “the opening of the Konya Karatay Integrated Health Campus provides urgently needed access to healthcare for the people of Konya, Turkey. It’s heartening to see progress being continued to develop essential healthcare infrastructure, especially throughout the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic.”

The hospital will provide relief to city of Konya as it manages the COVID-19 pandemic, restricting services to non-COVID-19 patients, easing the burden of pandemic focused hospitals in the city. This project and the partnerships involved ensure that the citizens of Konya will continue to receive world-class medical care and facilities.

About ICIEC

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICIEC was established in 1994 to strengthen the economic relations between member countries of the OIC. ICIEC’s vision is to be recognized as the preferred enabler of trade and investment for sustainable economic development in Member Countries. Its mission is to facilitate trade and investment between member countries and the world through the provision of Shariah compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rania Binhimd

Rbinhimd@isdb.org