China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route from August 24
China has suspended Etihad Airways’ route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on Aug. 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an Aug. 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
China had previously suspended the company’s Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one week from Aug. 17.
