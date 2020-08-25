Indonesia reports 2,447 new coronavirus infections, 99 deaths
Indonesia reported 2,447 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 157,859, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The data recorded an additional 99 deaths, taking the total to 6,858, the highest COVID-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.
