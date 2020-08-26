Philippines confirms 5,277 new coronavirus cases, 99 deaths
The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,277 additional novel coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in 12 days, and 99 more deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 202,361, more than 60% of which were reported in the past month, while deaths had increased to 3,137. The Philippines has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani district
Latest
An international conference on distance learning of foreign languages will be held with the participation of US scientists
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani district
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new school building in Gala
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly renovated dormitory in Buzovna (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is a brilliant example of woman's leadership: former president of Latvia