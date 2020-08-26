Philippines confirms 5,277 new coronavirus cases, 99 deaths

The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,277 additional novel coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in 12 days, and 99 more deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 202,361, more than 60% of which were reported in the past month, while deaths had increased to 3,137. The Philippines has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.