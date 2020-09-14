Libya's eastern-based gov't resigns following protests

The eastern-based government of Libya, headed by Abdullah Al-Thani, on Sunday presented its resignation to the House of Representatives following three days of protests in several eastern cities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The resignation was presented during an urgent meeting between the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and Al-Thani, where they discussed the demands of the protesters, according to a statement issued by the House of Representatives.

Protests broke out in a number of cities in eastern Libya against lack of basic services, mainly electricity, healthcare and funds in local banks.

Amid insecurity and escalating violence, Libya remains politically divided between eastern and western governments, both competing for dominance.

Al-Thani's eastern-based government is not internationally recognized, unlike the Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord.