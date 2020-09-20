2 soldiers killed in operation against militants in NW Pakistan

Two soldiers were killed when the Pakistani military conducted an operation against militants in the country's northwest tribal district of North Waziristan, an army statement said on Saturday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Without mentioning the time of the operation, the statement by the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the armed offensive was carried out on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of militants in the district located in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Loss on the side of militants was not revealed by the statement which only added that the area of the operation was cordoned off for clearance.