Africa's COVID-19 cases near 1.4 mln as death toll hits 33,818

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa has reached 1,399,186 as of Sunday, the Africa CDC said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll due to illnesses related to COVID-19 in Africa has reached 33,818 as of Sunday.

The Africa CDC said the number of people who recovered from the virus across the continent reached 1,148,578 so far.

Noting the uneven impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on African countries, the Africa CDC also disclosed that the most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

During the past one-week period, Morocco reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 14,603 new cases, followed by South Africa and Ethiopia with 11,013 and 4,742 new cases, respectively.

The war-torn nation of Libya and neighboring Tunisia round up the top five African countries reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past week.