At least 8 killed as building collapsed in India western state, more feared trapped

Other News 21 September 2020 08:23 (UTC+04:00)
At least 8 killed as building collapsed in India western state, more feared trapped

At least eight persons were killed after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi, 38 km from Mumbai, on Monday early morning, according to local police official, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Around 20 to 25 people are feared trapped after the ground plus three-storey building collapsed while 20 people were rescued by the local citizens, said a spokesperson for National Disaster Response Force, whose team has been deployed for rescue operations.

Rescue efforts are underway.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Update on ski resort construction in Uzbekistan
Update on ski resort construction in Uzbekistan
Turkmen Ministry of Construction to purchase equipment from Italian company
Turkmen Ministry of Construction to purchase equipment from Italian company
Georgia continues projects of Winter resort in Gudauri
Georgia continues projects of Winter resort in Gudauri
Loading Bars
Latest
Contracts to be signed to increase oil extrcation in Iran Oil&Gas 09:03
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan with Uzbekistan down Business 09:02
New Zealand ends all pandemic restrictions outside main city of Auckland Other News 08:48
At least 8 killed as building collapsed in India western state, more feared trapped Other News 08:23
USAID aims to improve agriculture, tourism sectors in Azerbaijan Business 07:54
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops to 45 Kazakhstan 07:28
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:11
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:43
Third wave of COVID-19 begins in Tehran Society 06:01
France reports 10,569 new daily COVID-19 cases Europe 05:19
Magnitude-6.1 earthquake rattles southern Philippines Other News 04:39
Israel reports 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths Israel 04:00
Suspect detained for allegedly sending ricin-tainted letter to White House US 03:21
Four killed in small plane crash in U.S. Texas US 02:39
Kuwait reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 99,434 in total Arab World 02:00
Biden blasts Trump's plan to push Supreme Court nominee ahead of election US 01:15
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months Other News 00:33
Iran exploring for new oil and gas fields Oil&Gas 20 September 23:58
5.1-magnitude quake jolts central Turkey Turkey 20 September 23:41
Czech government could declare coronavirus state of emergency, says minister Europe 20 September 23:24
U.S. sets record with over 1 million coronavirus tests in a day US 20 September 22:53
Turkey records 1,516 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 20 September 22:30
Iran's North-West Railways boosts its revenues Transport 20 September 22:22
Loans to be issued to enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Finance 20 September 22:21
11 Georgian interior ministry employees test positive for coronavirus Georgia 20 September 22:21
Weekly review of major events in transport sector of Azerbaijan Transport 20 September 22:19
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks revealed Finance 20 September 22:14
Kazakhstan considering possibility of creating several new digital products ICT 20 September 22:14
Weekly review of developments in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 20 September 22:13
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 1.4 mln as death toll hits 33,818 Other News 20 September 21:39
Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says Europe 20 September 21:13
22 Thai provinces hard-hit by flash floods due to tropical storm Noul Other News 20 September 20:54
Production of Iran's Esfahan Steel Company announced Business 20 September 20:24
Iran's oil exports process improved Oil&Gas 20 September 20:21
Azerbaijan's state service lists criterias for tender transparency Economy 20 September 20:21
Uzbekistan's cement import from Turkey more than halves Business 20 September 20:20
Azerbaijan's Agroleasing OJSC opens tender to purchase IT equipment Tenders 20 September 20:20
Salehi: There’s no problem for Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations Nuclear Program 20 September 20:19
Kazakh industrial enterprises switching to best available technologies Business 20 September 20:17
Japan's new prime minister Suga, Trump hold first talks by phone Other News 20 September 19:58
Eurasia Review publishes article on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict Politics 20 September 19:11
Georgia’s hotels increase number of served guests Business 20 September 19:05
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on Oil Workers Day (PHOTO) Politics 20 September 19:04
Export of Azerbaijani products to Belarus increases sixfold Business 20 September 18:28
National Iranian Steel Company reveals its production Business 20 September 18:18
International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi opens tender for repair of equipment Tenders 20 September 18:18
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 20 September 18:17
Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture opens tender to attract consulting services Turkey 20 September 18:17
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 21 Oil&Gas 20 September 18:15
Kyrgyzstan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 20 September 18:08
European tourism industry owners keen on investment in Gorgan tourism sites: Official Iran 20 September 17:54
Tbilisi joins European Mobility Week Georgia 20 September 16:25
Azerbaijan reports 154 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 20 September 15:27
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company opens tender to buy polypropylene fittings Tenders 20 September 15:08
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 420,000 Society 20 September 15:06
Turkish Presidential Administration: Any aggression against Azerbaijan - aggression against Turkey Politics 20 September 15:06
Russia's COVID-19 cases up 6,148 to 1,103,399 Russia 20 September 14:40
Income growth in Uzbekistan slows down amid COVID-19 Finance 20 September 13:42
Demand for Kazakhstan among Turkish job seekers soars Business 20 September 13:41
Value of Iranian mining companies’ shares spike Business 20 September 13:36
Kazakhstan's National Bank talks COVID's impact on IT segment, mobile banking in country ICT 20 September 13:34
128 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Egypt Arab World 20 September 12:48
Georgia reports 196 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 20 September 12:09
Turkey offers international training on combatting desertification Turkey 20 September 12:08
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of industrial lube oil Tenders 20 September 11:59
Iran discloses details of cement exports Business 20 September 11:47
Azerbaijan’s import of Ukrainian-made products down Business 20 September 11:46
First steam unit of Iran's Ferdowsi TPP launched Oil&Gas 20 September 11:10
2 soldiers killed in operation against militants in NW Pakistan Other News 20 September 10:34
Member of Tbilisi Sakrebulo confirmed with coronavirus Georgia 20 September 09:46
Tehran to host 1st Eurasian exhibition by end of year Iran 20 September 09:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 September 09:34
Kazakhstan confirms 63 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 20 September 09:04
TikTok hopes three-party agreement between ByteDance, Oracle, Walmart to resolve U.S. concerns Other News 20 September 08:47
US Department of Commerce postpones TikTok download ban for a week US 20 September 08:25
UNWTO talks ways to restore tourism in Turkmenistan in post-pandemic period Tourism 20 September 08:00
Viola von Cramon: Georgia is moving in right direction, I hope that this tradition will continue at 2020 elections Georgia 20 September 07:30
About 9,000 migrants on Greece's Lesbos move into tent camp after fire Europe 20 September 07:01
UK's Johnson to levy 10,000 pound fine on COVID-19 rule-breakers Europe 20 September 06:18
Canadians urged to take action against spread of COVID-19 as caseload reaches 141,911 Other News 20 September 05:29
Death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil over 136,000 Other News 20 September 04:35
UK daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high with 4,422 more cases Europe 20 September 03:59
Trump says he’s approved Oracle deal for U.S. Tiktok US 20 September 03:15
Iran's Zarif says world should oppose U.S. sanctions or expect same Politics 20 September 02:29
Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to £2.5 billion as COVID-19 bites Europe 20 September 01:51
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 13 - crisis center Russia 20 September 01:09
Turkey reports 1,538 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths Turkey 20 September 00:25
Tajikistan decreases export volumes to Kazakhstan Business 19 September 23:58
Police clash with protesters at anti-lockdown demonstration in London Europe 19 September 23:35
Georgian PM: Our victory must be an economically strong, educated, fair and European state Georgia 19 September 23:29
Iran's Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refining Company declares amount of revenues to be received Oil&Gas 19 September 23:14
Uzbekistan’s car manufacturing company to issue shares for public offering Business 19 September 23:14
Trump says he will name Supreme Court successor to liberal Ginsburg 'without delay' US 19 September 22:39
Commander of Azerbaijani Naval Forces comments on information in social networks about Turkish coordinating officer Politics 19 September 22:13
Gas transportation in Iran expands Oil&Gas 19 September 21:58
Two dead as destructive storm Ianos hits central Greece Europe 19 September 21:36
Kazakhstan decreases goods export to Ukraine amid COVID-19 Business 19 September 21:34
Iran and Turkey's gas trade depends on future exploration in the Black Sea Business 19 September 21:03
President: If Azerbaijan had been an independent country then, we could have become the richest country in the world Politics 19 September 20:49
Poland reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections, record high since outbreak Europe 19 September 20:33
All news