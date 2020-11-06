Iran, UN envoys discuss developments in Afghanistan

Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian in a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Had a constructive VTC discussion with SRSG @DeborahLyonsUN before her traveling to Tehran and talking about latest developments in #Afghanistan, yesterday," Iran diplomatic mission in Kabul wrote in its Twitter account.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing 40students and wounding more than 40 others.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Kahtibzadeh condemned terrorist attack on Kabul University.