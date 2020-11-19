Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,735, the National Health Commission said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan, two each in Fujian and Guangxi, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Chongqing, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,430 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 305 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.