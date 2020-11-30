Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.15 mln mark: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,150,439, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 51,481 as of Sunday afternoon.

A total of 1,815,839 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 785,139.

The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 21,439.

Morocco comes next with 349,688 confirmed cases and 5,739 deaths, followed by Egypt with 115,183 confirmed cases and 6,621 deaths, Africa CDC said.