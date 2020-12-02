Belarus reports 1,689 new COVID-19 cases, 139,908 in total

Belarus reported 1,689 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its total to 139,908, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There have been 1,608 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 117,195, the ministry added.

So far, 1,174 people have died of the disease in the country, including eight over the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, 3,306,693 tests have been conducted across the country, including 27,556 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.