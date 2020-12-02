Belarus reports 1,689 new COVID-19 cases, 139,908 in total
Belarus reported 1,689 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its total to 139,908, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
There have been 1,608 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 117,195, the ministry added.
So far, 1,174 people have died of the disease in the country, including eight over the past 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, 3,306,693 tests have been conducted across the country, including 27,556 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.
YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project "Make Island For Yourself" in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
Latest
UN office announces agenda of special session of General Assembly on COVID-19 initiated by Azerbaijani president
Turkey to continue providing all kinds of assistance to Azerbaijan - Turkish Minister of National Defense
Building for Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center under construction - Turkish Minister of National Defense
Trilateral statement on Karabakh to contribute to long-term peace in region - Kazakhstan's President