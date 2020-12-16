6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Sarangani province in the southern Philippines Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 7:22 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 54 km, about 11 km northeast of the Alabel town.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."