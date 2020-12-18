Bangabandhu's message is eternal: Indian PM Narendra Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's message is eternal.

Modi made the comment during a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

The two leaders also digitally inaugurated the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition and released a commemorative stamp on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"'Mujib Chirantar' - Bangabandhu's message is eternal," the Indian Prime Minister said, adding, "Bangabandhu's legacy clearly reflects in your exquisite leadership. At the same time, your personal commitment to our bilateral relations is also clear."

"It is a matter of pride for me to release a postage stamp with you today in honour of Bangabandhu, and to inaugurate a digital exhibition on Bapu and Bangabandhu," Modi said.

The Indian Prime Minister hoped that the exhibition would inspire the youth, adding a special section was dedicated to the wives of both the leaders, Kasturba Gandhi and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.