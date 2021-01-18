Vietnam gives Foxconn unit licence for $270 million plant to produce laptops, tablets
Vietnam on Monday awarded a licence to a unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Co Ltd to build a $270 million plant to produce laptops and tablets, the Vietnamese government said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The plant, to be developed by Fukang Technology, will be located in the northern province of Bac Giang and will annually produce eight million units, the government said in a statement on its website.
