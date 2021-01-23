WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response'

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "continued support" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the WHO chief said, "Thank you #India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for your continued support to the global #COVID19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods."