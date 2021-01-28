Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19
Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world’s richest men, remains hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The 80-year-old telecoms magnate has been receiving treatment at the National Institute of Nutrition, a public health center in Mexico City, since his son confirmed on Monday that he had tested positive.
“He’s in [the hospital] for analysis and monitoring, but he’s doing very, very well,” Elias said.
Slim is Mexico’s wealthiest man. His family controls America Movil, the largest Mexican telecommunications provider, whose operations includes mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless, internet and fixed-data services.
