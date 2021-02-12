BBC World News barred in mainland China

Britain’s BBC World News was barred on Friday from airing in China, while Hong Kong’s public broadcaster said it was suspending carriage of the television channel, a week after Britain’s media regulator revoked Chinese state television’s UK broadcast licence, Trend reports citing Reuters.

China’s National Radio and Television Administration said an investigation found BBC World News’ China-related reports had “seriously violated” regulations, including that news should be “truthful and fair,” had harmed the country’s national interests and undermined national unity.

The channel, therefore, does not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year would not be accepted, it added.