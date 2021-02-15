PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank(MK-1A) to Army Chief General

Other News 15 February 2021 11:37 (UTC+04:00)
PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank(MK-1A) to Army Chief General

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Army Chief General M.M. Naravane.

The indigenously designed and developed tank has been made by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, attached to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with 15 academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs.

The Prime Minister is on a one-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the foundation laying ceremonies of several projects in the two poll-bound states.

