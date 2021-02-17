Asean firms told to take part in India-Asean healthcare fair

Asean companies have been urged to participate in the India-Asean Healthcare Expo and Summit, which will be held virtually from Feb 22-24 in a move to increase Indian investments in the region’s healthcare sector.

In making the call, Asean-India Business Council (AIBC) co-chairman Datuk Ramesh Kodammal said the trade fair would enable Asean companies, notably from Malaysia, to explore prospects, besides strengthening economic and commercial partnerships with India in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector.

“The trade expo will connect the industry with stakeholders in the healthcare sector, prominent business leaders and top industrial executives, regulatory agencies and senior government officials from Asean countries.

“AIBC will assist in the facilitation of Asean companies in the India-Asean Healthcare Summit and arrange for related B2B (business-to-business) meetings, ” he told Bernama.

The India-Asean Healthcare Expo and Summit is organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry with the support of AIBC.