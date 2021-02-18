Sultan of Oman appreciates India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik yesterday. During telephonic conversation, the Sultan expressed his appreciation for the COVID-19 vaccines supplied by India to Oman. Both leaders agreed to maintain close cooperation in the joint fight against the pandemic. The Prime Minister congratulated the Sultan on completion of one year of his reign and for his Vision 2040 for Oman.



They expressed satisfaction about the growing India-Oman cooperation in all areas including defence, health, trade and investment. Both leaders also appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora in enhancing the economic and cultural ties between the two strategic partners.