Biden Calls Indian PM, Both Reiterate Commitment To Strategic India-US Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday to congratulate him on his win and reiterate India's firm commitment to its strategic partnership with the United States. In the phone call from Mr Biden, PM Modi also offered his congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying that her success was a matter of pride for the Indian-American community.

"Spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," the Prime Minister tweeted at around midnight on Tuesday.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

"I also conveyed warm congratulations for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations," PM Modi added.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

The US statement on the phone call also talked about "strengthening democracy at home and abroad".

"The president-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the prime minister on shared global challenges, including containing COVID-19 and defending against future health crises, tackling the threat of climate change, launching the global economic recovery, strengthening democracy at home and abroad, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," said a statement from Mr Biden's transition team.

Mr Biden thanked PM Modi for his congratulations and "expressed his desire to strengthen and expand the US-India strategic partnership alongside the first vice president of South Asian descent," said the readout of the call.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar talked up positive ties with the incoming Biden administration, noting that the Democrat is "not a stranger" to India.

Apart from working together to combat terrorism and climate change, and defeat the Covid pandemic, Mr Biden is expected to support India's claim to a permanent UN Security Council seat.

According to a policy paper released during the election, the President-elect feels "no common global challenge can be solved without India and the US working as responsible partners".

Mr Biden rose to India's defence in October, before the election began, after Donald Trump referred to "filthy air" in India as he defended his decision to pull out of the Paris accord.