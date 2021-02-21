7 killed in military plane crash in Nigeria: official

Seven persons were dead after a military plane crashed in Abuja, Nigeria's capital on Sunday, a spokesperson said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ibikunle Daramola, the air force spokesperson, confirmed the crash in a statement in Abuja, saying that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

"First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," Daramola said.