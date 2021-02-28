5.5-magnitude quake hits 81 km SW of Islay (Matarani), Peru
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 81 km southwest of Islay (Matarani), Peru at 0216 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 9.65 km, was initially determined to be at 17.5676 degrees south latitude and 72.583 degrees west longitude.
