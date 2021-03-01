Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 384,000 in past day - WHO

More than 384,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 113.46 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 20:31 (GMT+4) on February 28, as many as 113,467,303 novel coronavirus cases and 2,520,550 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 384,956 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,230.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 46% of the COVID-19 daily tally (179,480 cases). Next are Europe (139,264 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (27,904 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,174,978), India (11,096,731), Brazil (10,455,630), Russia (4,246,079), the United Kingdom (4,170,523), France (3,671,208), Spain (3,180,212), Italy (2,1907,825), Turkey (2,693,164), Germany (2,442,336), Colombia (2,244,792), and Argentina (2,104,197).