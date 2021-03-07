UN chief condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned Friday's deadly terrorist attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Guterres extended his profound condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured. He called for the perpetrators of this attack to be brought to justice, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general reiterated the full support and solidarity of the United Nations with the government and people of Somalia in the face of such crimes. He believed that indiscriminate violence and attacks will not deter the Somali people in their pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, said the statement.

At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured when a suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular restaurant in Mogadishu on Friday evening.