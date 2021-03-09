Guyana Receives 80,000 Doses Of 'Made In India' COVID-19 Vaccines Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Guyana received 80,000 doses of the Made in India COVID-19 vaccine under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme on March 7, Sunday. High Commission of India in Guyana tweeted, "Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips and High Commission of India to Guyana Dr KJ Srinivas receive Indian gift of 80,000 Made in India Covishield vaccine- a testimony of India's hand of friendship."

The post came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted about the successful delivery of the Made in India vaccines. "A kinship across oceans. Guyana receives Made in India vaccines," he wrote.

The supply comes at a time when the total number of cases in Guyana has reached 8,772, and around 200 people have lost their lives.

Vaccine Maitri

India's Vaccine Maitri programme that was started around a month ago, aims to help poor countries amid the global pandemic. In this brief period, the country has got delivered around 45.6 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine, of which 38.47 million doses were commercial supplies and 7.12 million doses were granted to around 45 countries.

Neighbouring Bangladesh, which received 9 million doses of COVID-vaccines- 7 million doses as commercial supplies and 2 million doses as grant assistance, on January 21 and an additional 5 million and 2 million doses of commercial supplies on January 25 and February 22, is the major recipient. Morocco emerged as the second major recipient with commercial supplies of 2 million, 4 million and 1 million doses of the vaccine on January 22, February, 11 and February 24, respectively.

Some other countries that have received India's gift of vaccines include Brazil, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.