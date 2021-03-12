Maitri Setu will improve relationship between India, Bangladesh: PM Narendra Modi tweets

Indian PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Maitri Setu will emerge as a landmark project that will improve the friendship between India and Bangladesh.

" Maitri Setu is yet another landmark project that will improve the friendship between India and Bangladesh. Sectors like trade, tourism and port-led development will benefit due to Maitri Setu," Modi tweeted.

Modi inaugurated ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh today through a video conference.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura.

The Governor and the Chief Minister of Tripura were present. Video Message from the Bangladesh Prime Minister was played on the occasion.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that Tripura is experiencing the clear difference between the 30 years of earlier governments and the ‘double engine’ government of the last three years.

In place of corruption and commission culture of earlier years, benefits are reaching directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

He also recalled that employees who were hassled over the salary on time are getting salary as per 7th pay commission.

For the first time, MSP has been decided in Tripura where farmers used to face many problems for selling their produce.

He also noted the environment of ease of doing business in place of the earlier culture of strikes. New investments are changing the earlier scenario of closure of industry.

He said exports from Tripura in terms of volume have increased 5 times.

The Prime Minister informed that in the past 6 years, the central government has taken care of every requirement for the development of Tripura.

He said there has been a significant hike in the central allocation for the state.

Tripura had received Rs 3500 crore rupees for central development schemes between 2009-2014 whereas, between 2014-2019 more than Rs 12000 crore has been provided.

The Prime Minister dwelled on the benefits of ‘double engine’ governments.

He pointed out that the states where there is no ‘double engine’ government, are witnessing non implementation of very slow progress of schemes for strengthening the poor, farmers and women. He asserted that the ‘double engine’ government is working to strengthen Tripura.

He said that the ‘double engine’ government has transformed Tripura from a power deficit state to a power surplus one.

He listed other transformation brought in by the ‘double engine’ government to the state like connecting 2 lakh rural households with piped drinking water, providing 2.5 lakh free gas connection, making every village in Tripura open defecation free, 50000 pregnant women receiving the benefit of Matru Vandana Yojana, 40000 poor families getting their new homes, etc.