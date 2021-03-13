At least 3 dead, 15 injured in Bolivian road accident

At least three people were killed and 15 injured when an interdepartmental transport bus crashed into a rock on the highway linking the Bolivian cities of Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, police said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Deputy Commander of the Cochabamba Police Jhonny Corrales did not rule out the increase of deaths due to the condition of some of the seriously injured.

According to the police report, the accident occurred in the Chinata sector of the road, near Tutimayu in Chapare in Cochabamba department.

The bus, from El Dorado company, collided with a bluff and then crashed into a rock.

"Some versions indicate that the passenger bus driver fell asleep, causing the accident, although mechanical failures have not been ruled out," he stated.

Corrales also said that the injured were taken to local hospitals.