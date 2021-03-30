6 killed in house fire in southern Vietnam

A fire broke out at a house in southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) early on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring one, Vietnam News Agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Authorities found the bodies in a house in Thu Duc City, a municipality under the administration of HCMC, saying that the fire started at around 1:00 a.m. local time, according to the news agency.

The victims included two children aged one and seven, local online newspaper VnExpress reported, adding that the house owner, a 54-year-old man, was injured while trying to save his family members.

Further investigation is underway to identify the cause of the incident.