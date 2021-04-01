Connectivity among BBIN continues to enhance

Connectivity among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) has significantly been enhanced in various bilateral fields particularly trade, business, culture, education and research during the last couple of years.This has been attained as a result of dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her farsighted foreign policy.The observation came in the meeting of SAARC Peoples Link Forum (SPLF) held at its office in Rajshahi city on Tuesday, reports BSS.

The forum organized the meeting to mark the twin celebration of golden jubilee of the country's Independence and birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Chaired by SPLF President Mustafizur Rahman Khan, the meeting was addressed by its General Secretary Kolpona Roy, Vice-president Valiant Freedom Fighter Dr Abdul Mannan and Members Murun Nahar, Subhash Chandra Hembrom and Arjuman Lisha.