Subaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage
Japan’s Subaru Corp said on Monday that the automaker will shut its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 due to a chip shortage, affecting 10,000 vehicles, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Subaru will restart all production lines at the Yajima plant in Gunma Prefecture from May 10, it said in a statement. It added that the impact on the group’s financial results is uncertain.
The production halt is caused by a global shortages of semiconductors and is not linked to a fire that hit chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, a Subaru spokeswoman said.
The Yajima plant manufactures some of the automaker’s popular models, including Legacy sedan and Forester SUV.
Latest
Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps disturbs peace, trust in region - Azerbaijani president's assistant