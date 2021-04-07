Death toll due to tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia's East rises to 138

At least 138 people died and 61 others are still missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said such extreme weather as heavy rains, strong winds, and high sea waves of up to 6 meters occurred after the tropical cyclone Seroja was swirled in the Savu Sea, south of East Nusa Tenggara province with a peak on April 5.

Currently, Seroja moves away from Indonesia's territory, but the impact would still be felt in a number of provinces in the southern part of the country for the next a few days.

Seroja is the 10th tropical cyclone hitting Indonesia since 2008 but had the worst impact as it made landfall.