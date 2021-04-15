Thailand reports record daily rise with 1,543 new coronavirus cases
Thailand reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the sharpest increase since the start of the pandemic and the fourth record rise this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 37,453, with deaths remaining at 97.
