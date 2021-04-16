New Delhi a natural partner in shaping Indo-Pacific region: Australian PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that his country perceived India as a natural partner in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific. “Australia sees India as such a natural partner in shaping the future of our region.

This is due to a combination of geography, values, growing economic security and people-to-people ties. In India, I know we have a friend who will help build our region, where all nations can prosper,” he said at the Raisina Dialogue 2021.

Morrison said that the first-ever Quad Leaders’ Summit held in March also showed the momentum that is built by the grouping to forge a positive and inclusive agenda for the region. He said New Delhi is building economic capability while advocating regional cooperation.

“We welcome your leadership, Prime Minister Modi, and welcome India’s leadership and engagement, whether it’s on the outstanding vaccines that are necessary and the Maitri campaign that you’ve engaged in.” The elevation of India-Australia ties has led to cooperation in various sectors including commerce and defence, Morrison said.