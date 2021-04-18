Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Japan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 was registered in northeastern Japan on Sunday. According to the national meteorological agency, the epicenter was in Miyagi Prefecture at the depth of 50 km, Trend reports citing TASS.
There were no reports of injuries or destruction, a tsunami threat was declared yet later the warning was cancelled.
