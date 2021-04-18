97 passengers wounded in Egypt's train derailment: ministry

At least 97 people were wounded in a train derailment on Sunday in the Delta city of Toukh, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the Egyptian Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 58 ambulances have been sent to the scene and the wounded have been transferred to three public hospitals, the ministry said in a statement.

The accident happened after four carriages of the train, coming from Mansoura city to Cairo, derailed, the Egyptian Ministry of Transportation said.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

Egypt has a history of train accidents, the deadliest of which took place in 2003, leaving 300 killed.