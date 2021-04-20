India records 259,170 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 15,321,089

A total of 259,170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 15,321,089, according to the data released by the health ministry on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Besides, 1,761 more deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 180,530.

There are 2,031,977 active cases in the country, with an increase of 102,648 through Monday, while 13,108,582 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

The daily figures continue to peak in the country and the government has imposed new measures to contain the spread. School exams have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the deteriorating situation.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 127 million vaccination doses have been administered across the country.