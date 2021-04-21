India gets elected to three UN ECOSOC bodies
India was on Tuesday elected to three United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) bodies.
The three UN bodies where India has been elected are the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Executive Board of UN Women, and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme.
"India gets elected to 3 UN ECOSOC bodies: Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), Executive Board of UN Women and Executive Board of the World Food Programme," Permanent Mission of India to the UN informed in a tweet.
India is a member of the United Nations Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to '25.
Latest
Armenian fascism - ugliest, most brutal of all that existed in other countries - Azerbaijani president
In near future, construction of new airport will be launched in Zangilan district - Azerbaijani president
I hope that draft version of master plan of city of Aghdam will be submitted by end of May - President Aliyev
Main goal of creating large agricultural estates - to ensure food security, says Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani people will return to Zangazur, which was taken away from us 101 years ago - President Aliyev
Supply of electricity to liberated territories will be completed by end of this year - President Aliyev