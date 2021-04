India gets elected to three UN ECOSOC bodies

India was on Tuesday elected to three United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) bodies.

The three UN bodies where India has been elected are the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Executive Board of UN Women, and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme.

"India gets elected to 3 UN ECOSOC bodies: Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), Executive Board of UN Women and Executive Board of the World Food Programme," Permanent Mission of India to the UN informed in a tweet.

India is a member of the United Nations Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to '25.