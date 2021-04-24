Thailand reports 2,839 new coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths
Thailand reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a record number of new cases in the country's third wave of infection, bringing total infections to 53,022 cases, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Southeast Asian nation also reported eight new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 129 since the pandemic started last year.
