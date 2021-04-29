India's coronavirus infections cross 18 million
India reported on Thursday a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the last 24 hours, with its overall caseload rising above 18 million, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
With 379,257 new cases and 3,645 new deaths, India's total number of cases and deaths are now at 18.38 million and 204,832, respectively, according to health ministry data.
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses share of loans issued to groups of borrowers in portfolio of Credit Implementation Agency
First airport, construction of which we started a few months ago in liberated lands, will be operational in September - President Aliyev