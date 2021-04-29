Modi speaks to Putin, thanks him for rushing medical aid
PM Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening as Moscow rushed in medical aid to help India battle its huge Covid-19 surge.
“Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving Covid-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia’s help and support in India’s fight against the pandemic,” Modi tweeted.
Latest
Area for future electrical substation in Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadly cleared of mines - Mine Action Agency
School of Project Management of Baku Higher Oil School starts registration of new group of listeners
Azerbaijan discloses share of loans issued to groups of borrowers in portfolio of Credit Implementation Agency